DENNIS – A Dennis Police cruiser is seen blocking Pleasant Street at Sea Street after a truck backed into an Eversource pole. The crash happened around 9:30 AM Friday. Eversource will be on scene all day replacing the pole. No injuries were reported.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



de012822 Pole struck Pleasant Sea Sts. from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.