Truck crashes into utility pole in Centerville

June 26, 2024

CENTERVILLE – A truck reportedly struck a utility pole in Centerville shortly after 8:30 Wednesday. The collision happened on Craigville Beach Road in the area of Short Beach Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The pole was struck and Eversource line crews were enroute to make repairs. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

