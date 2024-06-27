CENTERVILLE – A truck reportedly struck a utility pole in Centerville shortly after 8:30 Wednesday. The collision happened on Craigville Beach Road in the area of Short Beach Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The pole was struck and Eversource line crews were enroute to make repairs. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Truck crashes into utility pole in Centerville
June 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Provincetown Beaches Open After Bacteria Tests
- Brewster To Close Sections Of Long Pond Road For Road Repairs
- Provincetown Closes Beaches Due To Elevated Bacteria Levels
- LISTEN: New Housing Bill with Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr
- McClennen Resigns from Orleans Committees
- Barnstable County Commissioners Authorize Grants Battling Regional Homelessness
- Senate $5.2 Billion Housing Bill Unveiled
- NOAA Announces Final Incidental Take Regulations For New England Wind
- Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Hires New Superintendent
- Algal Bloom Reported At Pilgrim Lake In Orleans
- Car Fire On Bourne Bridge Rotary Halts Bridge Traffic
- Buzzards Bay Coalition Cancels Swim
- State House Passes Maternal Health Care Bill Expanding Non-Hospital Childbirth Options