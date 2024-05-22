Wrecker crashes into utility pole in Yarmouth causing large power outage





YARMOUTH – A flatbed tow truck struck a utility in Yarmouth just before 8 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Old Main Street at Wood Road/River Street. A fire hydrant was also reportedly struck. No injuries were reported. 1,386 Eversoure customers lost power because of the crash and line crews were enroute to deal with the downed pole and wires. Crews were able to quickly reduce the outage to 185 customers. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN