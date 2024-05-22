You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wrecker crashes into utility pole in Yarmouth causing large power outage

Wrecker crashes into utility pole in Yarmouth causing large power outage

May 21, 2024



YARMOUTH – A flatbed tow truck struck a utility in Yarmouth just before 8 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Old Main Street at Wood Road/River Street. A fire hydrant was also reportedly struck. No injuries were reported. 1,386 Eversoure customers lost power because of the crash and line crews were enroute to deal with the downed pole and wires. Crews were able to quickly reduce the outage to 185 customers. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 