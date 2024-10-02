YARMOUTH – A box truck appeared to have struck fire suppression equipment under the canopy of a gas station in Yarmouth. It happened Wednesday evening at the Speedway at Route 28 and North Main Street in Yarmouth. No injuries were reported.
Truck damages fire suppression system at Yarmouth gas station
October 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
