Truck damages fire suppression system at Yarmouth gas station

October 2, 2024


YARMOUTH – A box truck appeared to have struck fire suppression equipment under the canopy of a gas station in Yarmouth. It happened Wednesday evening at the Speedway at Route 28 and North Main Street in Yarmouth. No injuries were reported.

