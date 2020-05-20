HARWICH – A cement mixer driver was trapped in his cab after the vehicle snagged power lines in Harwich. It happened sometime after 2 PM on Main Street Extension. Firefighters had to wait for Eversource to arrive and kill the power so the driver could get out safely. Traffic was detoured around the scene.
Photos by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN
Cement truck driver trapped after snagging power lines in Harwich
May 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- NHA’s Moby Dick Program Goes Digital
- Hot Dogs for Heroes Event to be Held Thursday in Sandwich
- Steamship Authority Receives $12 Million in Federal Funds Before Stoppage in Service
- Cape Cod Healthcare Resuming Clinical Care Services
- Massachusetts For-Hire Fishing Industry to Reopen in Days
- Steamship Authority Nantucket Terminal Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Cape Cod Task Force Discusses Reopening Plans
- Barnstable Transfer Station Reopening Recycling Area Next Week
- Dennis Animal Control Cancels Annual Rabies Clinic
- Attorney General Offering Utility and Telecom Bill Advisories
- Fall River Diocese Churches Reopening Next Weekend
- Congressman Keating Voices Support for Heroes Act
- Moran Wins Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate Race