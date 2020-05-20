You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cement truck driver trapped after snagging power lines in Harwich

Cement truck driver trapped after snagging power lines in Harwich

May 20, 2020


HARWICH – A cement mixer driver was trapped in his cab after the vehicle snagged power lines in Harwich. It happened sometime after 2 PM on Main Street Extension. Firefighters had to wait for Eversource to arrive and kill the power so the driver could get out safely. Traffic was detoured around the scene.
Photos by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

