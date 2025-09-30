BOURNE – A truck fire temporarily shut down Sandwich Road near the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School about 1:30 PM Tuesday. Bourne Police reported that there was no vehicle crash involved and no students were involved.
Truck fire closes Sandwich Road in Bourne
September 30, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
