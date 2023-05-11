Truck fire snarls traffic in area of Sagamore Bridge as bridge work comes to a close

BOURNE – A truck fire shortly after 3 PM Thursday caused extensive delays. The fire appeared to be in the wheels of the truck just east of the bridge. No injuries were reported.

Officials announced the ongoing bridge work would be complete today. Bourne Police posted the following on social media: While it is clear that everyone out there in Facebook land has been enjoying the scenic views of the Cape Cod Canal that have become much easier to view during the Sagamore Bridge construction, your peaceful commutes may be a bit shorter starting tomorrow afternoon. We have been advised that lane restrictions are expected to be removed by Thursday afternoon (5/11/2023) and that area construction signs are expected to be removed the following day (5/12/2023). What will you miss the most? I personally will miss the time I was able to spend listening to the entire Taylor Swift Midnights Album while traversing from the station to the Capeside.

In honor of this momentous occasion, we are offering unlimited Canal Catapult rides to anyone who can pinky promise they yielded to someone at one of the intersections during the congestion or allowed the “zipper method” to do its magic.