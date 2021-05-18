You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck fire temporarily closes Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich

Truck fire temporarily closes Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich

May 18, 2021

SANDWICH – A truck fire temporarily closed Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich. The fire happened about noon and all eastbound traffic was being diverted off at Exit 63 (old exit 4).  Motorists should expect delays. No injuries were reported.

