SANDWICH – A truck fire temporarily closed Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich. The fire happened about noon and all eastbound traffic was being diverted off at Exit 63 (old exit 4). Motorists should expect delays. No injuries were reported.
Truck fire temporarily closes Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich
May 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
