NORTH FALMOUTH – A box truck had its roof sheared off trying to go under a bridge that was too low. The incident happened about 12:20 PM Wednesday on Old Main Road. No injuries were reported. Debris littered the road but there did not appear to be any structural damage to the bridge. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident.
Truck hits bridge in Falmouth
April 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
