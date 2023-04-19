You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck hits bridge in Falmouth

April 19, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

NORTH FALMOUTH – A box truck had its roof sheared off trying to go under a bridge that was too low. The incident happened about 12:20 PM Wednesday on Old Main Road. No injuries were reported. Debris littered the road but there did not appear to be any structural damage to the bridge. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident.

