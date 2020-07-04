You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck hits drive-thru at Mashpee donut shop

Truck hits drive-thru at Mashpee donut shop

July 4, 2020

MASHPEE – A U-haul truck struck the drive-thru at the Honey Dew Donuts on Route 28 in Mashpee sometime after 10 AM. No injuries were reported. Mashpee Police are investigating the incident.

