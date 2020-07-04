MASHPEE – A U-haul truck struck the drive-thru at the Honey Dew Donuts on Route 28 in Mashpee sometime after 10 AM. No injuries were reported. Mashpee Police are investigating the incident.
Truck hits drive-thru at Mashpee donut shop
July 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
