MASHPEE – A truck took down multiple wires in Mashpee late Monday morning. The incident happened Rock Landing Road at High Wood Way. The driver was briefly trapped until the wires were determined safe. Rock Landing Road was closed until utility crews could respond and repair the damage.
Truck pulls down wires in Mashpee
February 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
