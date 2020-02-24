You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck pulls down wires in Mashpee

Truck pulls down wires in Mashpee

February 24, 2020

MASHPEE – A truck took down multiple wires in Mashpee late Monday morning. The incident happened Rock Landing Road at High Wood Way. The driver was briefly trapped until the wires were determined safe. Rock Landing Road was closed until utility crews could respond and repair the damage.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 