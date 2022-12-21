BOURNE – A roll off dumpster truck snagged power lines in Bourne around 1 PM Wednesday. It happened on Perry Avenue in front of the Bourne Town Hall. The driver was able to safely get out of the truck. Nearly 600 Eversource customers lost power in the downtown area. Further details were not immediately available.
Truck snags power lines in Bourne
December 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
