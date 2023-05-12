You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck strikes house in Sandwich

Truck strikes house in Sandwich

May 11, 2023

SANDWICH – A truck reportedly crashed into a house in Sandwich around 8 PM Thursday. No injuries were reported in the crash on Elijah’s Hollow Road. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Sandwich Police are investigating how the crash happened.

