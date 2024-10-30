You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck strikes supermarket in Falmouth causing extensive damage

October 30, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – A truck reportedly struck a supermarket in Falmouth sometime after 5:30 PM. The incident happened at Family Foods and Discount Liquors at 350 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). No injuries were reported but there was extensive damage to the building which was evacuated as a precaution while a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

