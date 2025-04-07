Truro Police dispatcher retiring after 31 years



TRURO – This week the Truro Police Department will bid farewell to our longest-serving dispatcher, Bronwyn Bresnahan. She has dedicated 31 years of service to the town of Truro.

Throughout her career, Bronwyn has been recognized for her commitment to the community. Many of you know her from her “Random Acts of Kindness Day” and her years of volunteering for the Annual Senior Dinner.

Please join us in celebrating Bronwyn’s retirement at the Truro Community Center on Wednesday, April 8th from 11 AM -1 PM.