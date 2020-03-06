TRURO – The Truro Police Department would like to send congratulations and best wishes to Communications Supervisor Heidi Dyer, who will be retiring today after 37 years on the job. Heidi, a 35 year veteran of the department, started with the Truro Police in 1985. She started her career as a part-time dispatcher in 1982 at the Wellfleet Police Department. She grew up in Wellfleet and graduated from Nauset High School. We thank Heidi for her distinguished service, dedication and friendship to the police department and community!
Truro Police Dispatcher retiring after 37 years
March 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
