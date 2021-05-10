TRURO – Truro Police are seeking information regarding the illegal dumping of trash over the weekend on George Nilson Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (508) 487-8730.
Truro Police investigating illegal dumping of trash on George Nilson Road
May 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
