Truro Police seek driver accused of hitting pedestrian, leaving the scene



TRURO – From Truro Police: At approximately 10:00 AM August 18, 2025, a motor vehicle crashed into a pedestrian while trying to enter the parking lot of the Truro General Store. There were no injuries to the pedestrian. The vehicle then fled the scene, traveling south on Truro Center Road, and then took a left to travel East onto South Pamet Road. There was a farmers market off of Truro Center Road that brought significant traffic to the area.

The vehicle is described to be a red SUV with a child in the back. No make, model, or license plate was provided by the Reporting Party/Witnesses.

The investigation is still on going. If you have any information, please contact Officer Will Dimitres via email at [email protected] or contact