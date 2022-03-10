Twin brothers from Hyannis sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug and gun offenses

HYANNIS – Twin brothers from Hyannis were sentenced today in federal court in Boston on gun and drug offenses.

Di’lon Smith, a/k/a Dilon Smith, and Denzel Smith, 29, were each sentenced by U.S. Chief District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to 14 years in prison and three years of supervised release. On Nov. 10, 2021, the defendants pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance analogue called cyclopropyl fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and a controlled substance analogue and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Between Oct. 3, 2017 and Nov. 29, 2017, the brothers conspired to sell fentanyl and cyclopropyl fentanyl, a fentanyl analogue that has been associated with numerous fatalities. The brothers used a Hyannis apartment rented by Di’lon Smith to store the drugs for street-level resale. A search of the apartment on Nov. 29, 2017 found the brothers in possession of fentanyl and more than 100 grams of cyclopropyl fentanyl intended for sale, a Smith & Wesson .22 caliber revolver loaded with six rounds of ammunition, a Heckler & Koch automatic pistol and magazines loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition, and drug-trafficking paraphernalia, including narcotic presses and a digital scale.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins; James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Boston Field Division; and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christine Wichers and Robert E. Richardson of Rollins’ Criminal Division prosecuted the case.

