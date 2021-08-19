HYANNIS – A twin-engine plane landed safely at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport after reporting a rough running engine. The plane with 6 people on board set down about 6:20 PM Thursday with airport crash crews and Hyannis Firefighters standing by. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Twin engine plane lands safely in Hyannis after reporting engine trouble
August 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Gov. Issues Vaccine Mandate for Executive Department Workers
- Biden to Require COVID Vaccines for Nursing Home Staff
- Baker Proposes $1B in Relief for Unemployment Fund
- Report: Provincetown COVID Cluster Now Contained
- Cape Cod Health Care Expands Access for COVID-19 Testing
- Alzheimer’s Support Group Gears Up for Annual Conference
- Sea Scallop Research Program Seeks Proposals
- OneCape Summit Alters Plans and Goes Virtual
- Annual Big Fix Scheduled for October 2nd
- 2nd Man Pleads Guilty in Martha’s Vineyard ATM Skimming Scam
- Brewster Outlines Possible Acquisition of Sea Camps
- Local Schools to Benefit from State Skills Capital Grant Program
- Public Input Sought For Barnstable Boat Ramp Plans