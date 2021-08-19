You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Twin engine plane lands safely in Hyannis after reporting engine trouble

Twin engine plane lands safely in Hyannis after reporting engine trouble

August 19, 2021

HYANNIS – A twin-engine plane landed safely at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport after reporting a rough running engine. The plane with 6 people on board set down about 6:20 PM Thursday with airport crash crews and Hyannis Firefighters standing by. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

