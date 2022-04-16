YARMOUTH – Just after 6:30 AM Saturday morning, a vehicle rolled over onto its side at Higgins Crowell Road and Braun Rd in West Yarmouth. Two adults and a child were able to get out of the Honda Civic on there own and were not injured. Higgins Crowell Road was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two adults and a child escape injury in Yarmouth rollover
April 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
