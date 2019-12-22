You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two alarm fire causes extensive damage to duplex in Hyannis

Two alarm fire causes extensive damage to duplex in Hyannis

December 21, 2019


HYANNIS – Fire damaged a duplex in Hyannis late Saturday evening. The fire at 64-66 Murray Way may have started outside and spread to the structure sometime before 11 PM. The fire reportedly got into the walls and spread to the second floor. Two alarms brought in mutual aid to the scene and to cover the Hyannis station. No injuries were reported but the Red Cross was called to provide temporary shelter to the displaced residents. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office. Further details were not immediately available.
Image via Google Street View/CWN

