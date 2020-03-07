SANDWICH – A two alarm fire broke out at 57 Salt Marsh Road in Sandwich around 9:45 AM. The fire was reportedly in the attic. Firefighters had to negotiate a narrow causeway to reach the scene. Tankers were used to shuttle water. No injuries were reported.
Two alarm fire in Sandwich
March 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Town Taxi to Provide “Operation Safe Ride Home” Saturday
- AAA Provides Tips to Motorists and Pedestrians with Daylight Saving Just Ahead
- With Daylight Saving Arriving, Fire Officials Advise to Check Alarms
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Named SBA Preferred Lender
- 8 in Massachusetts Test Positive for Coronavirus Disease
- Trump Signs $8.3B Bill to Combat Coronavirus Outbreak in US
- Yarmouth St. Patrick’s Parade Postponed to Sunday
- Brewster Meeting to Focus on Millstone Road Project
- Plymouth School District Cancels Classes Today After Student is Monitored for Virus
- Barnstable Public Schools Monitoring Students and Staff who Traveled to Italy in February
- Cape Cod Healthcare Provides Coronavirus Update
- Police Hope New DNA Image Can ID Man’s Torso Found on Beach
- Mashpee Selectmen Clash with Waste Contractor over Transparency