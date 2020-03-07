You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two alarm fire in Sandwich

Two alarm fire in Sandwich

March 7, 2020

SANDWICH – A two alarm fire broke out at 57 Salt Marsh Road in Sandwich around 9:45 AM. The fire was reportedly in the attic. Firefighters had to negotiate a narrow causeway to reach the scene. Tankers were used to shuttle water. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 