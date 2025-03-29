COTUIT – Two ambulances were called to a traffic crash in Cotuit about 9 AM Saturday. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near the Mashpee town line. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic delays were likely in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Two ambulances called to crash in Cotuit
March 29, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
