ORLEANS – Two ambulances were called to a crash in Orleans about 10 AM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6A by the windmill. The driver had to be extricated from the wreckage. An Eastham ambulance assisted at the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two ambulances called to crash in Orleans
March 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
