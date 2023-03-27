You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two ambulances called to crash in Orleans

Two ambulances called to crash in Orleans

March 27, 2023

ORLEANS – Two ambulances were called to a crash in Orleans about 10 AM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6A by the windmill. The driver had to be extricated from the wreckage. An Eastham ambulance assisted at the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

