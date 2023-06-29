SANDWICH – Two ambulances were called to a crash in Sandwich just before 11:30 AM. A Sandwich fire unit came upon the crash at Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Service Road. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic was tied up in the area and motorists were urged to fine alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Two ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
June 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
