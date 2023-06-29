You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two ambulances called to crash in Sandwich

Two ambulances called to crash in Sandwich

June 29, 2023

SANDWICH – Two ambulances were called to a crash in Sandwich just before 11:30 AM. A Sandwich fire unit came upon the crash at Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Service Road. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic was tied up in the area and motorists were urged to fine alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 