HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left a man in serious condition. The incident happened about 12:35 on Main Street near Ocean Street. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with a major wound to his abdomen but luckily the injury is not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police Lt. Mark Mellyn tells Cape Wide News two suspects were located a short time later and arrested. Dontae Lehtola, 20, of Yarmouth Port was charged with Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and Assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. Maxwell Dean, 18, of Yarmouth Port was charged with accessory after the fact. Mellyn says the attack was not a random incident. Both suspects were arraigned Monday morning in Barnstable District Court.
Two arrested after man seriously injured in stabbing in Hyannis early Monday
July 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- White House Urges Caution on COVID Variants, Pushes Boosters
- Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Project Starts Line Striping
- Mashpee Meets with State Experts on Wastewater
- Beech Forest Trail Boardwalk Repairs Begin
- Falmouth to Introduce New Carts for Recycling
- State Lawmakers Propose $1 Billion Total in Combined Tax Relief Plans
- Cape Cod Foundation Receives $1.36 M for Food Security
- Barnstable County Up to Medium Transmission for COVID
- Sea Education Association to Expand Falmouth Campus
- Barnstable Seeking Community Input on Roadway Improvements
- Massachusetts’ Highest Court Upholds New Mail-In Voting Law
- EPA Warns Holtec Against Discharging Water from Pilgrim Into Cape Cod Bay
- Weak Protection for Vanishing Whale Violates Law, Judge Says