Two arrested after man seriously injured in stabbing in Hyannis early Monday

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left a man in serious condition. The incident happened about 12:35 on Main Street near Ocean Street. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with a major wound to his abdomen but luckily the injury is not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police Lt. Mark Mellyn tells Cape Wide News two suspects were located a short time later and arrested. Dontae Lehtola, 20, of Yarmouth Port was charged with Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and Assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. Maxwell Dean, 18, of Yarmouth Port was charged with accessory after the fact. Mellyn says the attack was not a random incident. Both suspects were arraigned Monday morning in Barnstable District Court.