Two arrested in connection with used cooking oil theft from Bourne restaurants



BOURNE – In recent months, local businesses have been having their used cooking oil stolen from their storage receptacles. In general, businesses are able to sell this used cooking oil to vendors who recycle it for the manufacture of new products such as renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

Operation Midnight Oil came to a boil last night when officers from our patrol division as well as members of our Detectives unit who were performing surveillance of potential business targets were able to intercept two individuals that had just stolen the cooking oil from a business on Main St. It is believed that these individuals may be connected with similar thefts across the state. This investigation remains active with the potential for additional charges to be filed.

Gilberto Rodriguez (35) from Yonkers, NY and Oliver Cruz (36) from Yonkers, NY were both arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering into a Depository, Larceny Under $1200 and Conspiracy.

As this is an active investigation, we are asking anyone with information about similar thefts in the area. If you have any information you would like to report, please contact the Bourne Police Department Detectives Division Tip Line at 774-247-5627 or email [email protected] .