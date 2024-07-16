YARMOUTH – Two vehicles reportedly collided sending one of them into a utility pole in Yarmouth. It happened sometime before 11:30 PM Monday at the “four corners” of Route 28, North Main Street and Old Main Street. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Route 28 was closed in the area. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
Two cars collide with one striking a utility pole in Yarmouth
July 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Blue Whale Sighting Continues Trend Of Marine Megafauna Sightings In Regional Waters
- Affordable Housing Lottery Opens In West Dennis
- Mass Audubon Highlights Safe Boating As Dead Sea Turtles Found With Vessel Scars In Regional Waters
- Local Leaders Respond to Trump Assassination Attempt
- Center For Coastal Studies Disentangles Another Whale
- Chatham Invites The Public To Attend Hybrid Meeting On Downtown Traffic Improvements
- Local Leaders Applaud Federal Funding Win for Sagamore Bridge Replacement Project
- Sunday Journal – Conservation Goals and New Roles for Barnstable Land Trust’s Janet Milkman
- Northeastern U.S. States Entering Into Energy Transmission Partnership
- Chatham Select Board Considering Senior Center Renovations
- New England Aquarium Releases Six Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Into Nantucket Sound
- PICTURES: Local Dolphin Stranding Largest in US History
- State House Files Privacy Bill for Reproductive Care