Two cars collide with one striking a utility pole in Yarmouth

July 15, 2024

YARMOUTH – Two vehicles reportedly collided sending one of them into a utility pole in Yarmouth. It happened sometime before 11:30 PM Monday at the “four corners” of Route 28, North Main Street and Old Main Street. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Route 28 was closed in the area. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

