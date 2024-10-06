You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two cars sideswipe in Yarmouth have to be pulled apart

Two cars sideswipe in Yarmouth have to be pulled apart

October 6, 2024

Courtesy of Kim Robertson/CWN

YARMOUTH – Two vehicles apparently sideswiped each other and had to be pried apart. The crash happened about 3:30 PM Sunday on Route 28 by Wood Road. No injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating how it happened.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 