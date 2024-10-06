YARMOUTH – Two vehicles apparently sideswiped each other and had to be pried apart. The crash happened about 3:30 PM Sunday on Route 28 by Wood Road. No injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating how it happened.
Two cars sideswipe in Yarmouth have to be pulled apart
October 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Dennis Town Meeting Approves Funding For Wastewater System
- Sunday Journal – Bill Hanney Talks New Entertainment Space at Cape Cod Mall Replacing Regal Cinemas
- Entanglement Determined As Cause Of Death For Right Whale Found Near Vineyard
- Port Strike Has Been Suspended
- WATCH: Taking Famous Arrest of Gangster Whitey Bulger to the Stage with Casey Sherman
- WATCH: State Rep. Dylan Fernandes Announces Motion to Intervene in Nuclear Wastewater Appeal
- Question 6 Has Barnstable County Officials at Odds
- Sewer Repairs To Occur On Section Of Phinney’s Lane This Friday
- Dredging Work To Resume At Entrance To Cotuit Bay
- Possible Town Meeting Purchase Of Gooseberry Island In Mashpee Postponed
- From Movie Theater to Entertainment Experience – Bill Hanney on a New Future for Cape Cod Mall
- Downtown Hyannis Motel Razed
- Plymouth Man Indicted For Father’s Murder