Two children rescued after getting blown away in inflatable in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – Yarmout Fire reports that at 10:40 AM, they received a frantic 911 call from a family member of two children floating away from the beach in a raft at Red Jacket Resort. A multi-agency response was dispatched, Yarmouth Department of Natural Resources had a staffed boat in Lewis Bay, Yarmouth Police responded to Red Jacket Resort and Yarmouth Fire Department responded with two boats, Marine 563 from Packet Landing and Marine 564 on a trailer from HQ, and fire apparatus.

Yarmouth FD Marine 563 responded from Packet Landing adjacent to Bass River Bridge and quickly arrived in Parkers River where they were directed by multiple lifeguards, who were lining the river, to the marsh area across Parkers River from Red Jacket Resort. One lifeguard was halfway across the river on arrival and continued on to assess the children.

The two children had lifted the raft on top of the marsh and then sat in the raft awaiting rescue. Marine 563 was able to nose into the marsh, all three were given lifejackets and brought aboard the fire boat for a short ride across the river to waiting family members.

One of the children stated that they were not from around here and when the football they were throwing got away from them they grabbed the raft to retrieve it. They didn’t realize they were in a river and the current swept them away. All were returned safely to their families and the lifeguard was happy to get a ride back to shore.