Two crashes, stolen vehicle keep Wareham Police busy on Sunday



WAREHAM – On Sunday, February 23, at about 4:15 p.m. Wareham police officers responded to the area of 300 Onset Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival Officer James White located a vehicle that had struck a pole with three occupants that had serious injuries. All three were transported to the hospital and the driver, Michael Smith (29), of Wareham, is being summoned to court for operating after suspension, subsequent offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation.

A few minutes later, Officer Nate Aronson and Sergeant Kevin Reilly responded to Onset Avenue near North Water Street for another motor vehicle crash. In this incident a vehicle struck a parked auto. After a brief investigation, Steven Ready (59), of Wareham, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Then at 6:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to an address on Minot Avenue for a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen, and was last seen headed toward Main Street. Officer James White spotted the vehicle on Merchant’s Way pulling into a parking spot. Officer White approached the vehicle and placed the operator under arrest. Manuel Medina Jr. (58), of no certain address, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, operating after revocation, and operating under the influence of liquor. Officer Charles Pillsbury assisted in the arrest.