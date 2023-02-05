Two crashes within minutes at Hyannis intersection



HYANNIS – At about 4:15 PM Sunday afternoon, there were 2 separate crashes at Yarmouth Road and Ferndoc Street in Hyannis. The first crash was minor and the vehicles pulled off the road. The second one had vehicles in the roadway. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, three othres were treated and released. Traffic was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN