WEYMOUTH – Two Dennis-Yarmouth school buses collided on Route 3 in Yarmouth Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened southbound near Route 18 about 2:50 PM. Ambulances were called to the scene as a precaution but no serious injuries were reported. Students were transferred to a third bus to continue their trip. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Two Dennis-Yarmouth school buses collide on Route 3 in Weymouth
June 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
