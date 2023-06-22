You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two Dennis-Yarmouth school buses collide on Route 3 in Weymouth

June 21, 2023

WEYMOUTH – Two Dennis-Yarmouth school buses collided on Route 3 in Yarmouth Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened southbound near Route 18 about 2:50 PM. Ambulances were called to the scene as a precaution but no serious injuries were reported. Students were transferred to a third bus to continue their trip. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

