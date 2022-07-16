BREWSTER – Two people escaped injury after their vehicle rolled on its side in Brewster late Friday evening. The crash happened about 11:30 PM on Main Street (Route 6A) near Stony Brook Road. Both occupants were able to self extricate from the vehicle and were evaluated by EMTs at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.
Two escape injury after rollover crash in Brewster
July 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
