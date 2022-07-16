You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two escape injury after rollover crash in Brewster

Two escape injury after rollover crash in Brewster

July 15, 2022

BREWSTER – Two people escaped injury after their vehicle rolled on its side in Brewster late Friday evening. The crash happened about 11:30 PM on Main Street (Route 6A) near Stony Brook Road. Both occupants were able to self extricate from the vehicle and were evaluated by EMTs at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.

