Two escape serious injury after SUV goes down embankment stopping just short of pond in Bourne

June 3, 2020

BOURNE – Two people escaped serious injury after a dramatic crash in Bourne just after 10:30 AM Wednesday morning. An SUV reportedly went off te road in e area of 248 Main Street in Buzzards Bay tand about 40 feet down an embankment stopping just short of Bourne Pond. Both occupants were evaluated for minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

