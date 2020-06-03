BOURNE – Two people escaped serious injury after a dramatic crash in Bourne just after 10:30 AM Wednesday morning. An SUV reportedly went off te road in e area of 248 Main Street in Buzzards Bay tand about 40 feet down an embankment stopping just short of Bourne Pond. Both occupants were evaluated for minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Two escape serious injury after SUV goes down embankment stopping just short of pond in Bourne
June 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
