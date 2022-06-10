SANDWICH – Sandwich Police are reporting a serious car vs dump truck crash. It happened shortly before 10 AM on Route 130 by the Cape Cod Eye Surgery & Laser Center. Firefighters did have to extricate at least one person from the vehicle. Sandwich Police called for the Mass State Police truck team to investigate the cause of the crash. Route 130 was closed between Quaker Meeting House Road to Cotuit Road while the scene was worked and the crash was investigated. Further details were not immediately available.
Serious crash involving car vs dump truck in Sandwich
June 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Opioid Related Deaths Saw Slight Increase in 2021
- Data Breach at Health Care Organization May Affect 2 Million
- Yarmouth Seeks Public Input On Proposed Water Conservation Plan
- Cape & Islands United Way Announces Almost $400,000 For Local Nonprofits
- Sunday Journal – Tick Safety and Genetically Modified Mice with Larry Dapsis
- Four Cape Cod Towns To Receive Subsidies Supporting Water Quality Projects
- WE CAN Receives Largest Single Charitable Gift In Organization’s History
- Moderna Says Updated COVID Shot Boosts Omicron Protection
- Housing Assistance Corporation Announces Brewster Project
- Sunday Journal – Steamship Authority Summer Forecast
- Sunday Journal – Cape League Baseball League Preview
- Raytheon Establishing HQ in Virginia, Will Keep Presence in MA
- WHOI Holds Coral Reefs Webinar on World Ocean Day