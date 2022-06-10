Serious crash involving car vs dump truck in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Sandwich Police are reporting a serious car vs dump truck crash. It happened shortly before 10 AM on Route 130 by the Cape Cod Eye Surgery & Laser Center. Firefighters did have to extricate at least one person from the vehicle. Sandwich Police called for the Mass State Police truck team to investigate the cause of the crash. Route 130 was closed between Quaker Meeting House Road to Cotuit Road while the scene was worked and the crash was investigated. Further details were not immediately available.