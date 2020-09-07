SANDWICH – A car and motorcycle reportedly collided in Sandwich about 5 PM Monday. The crash happened in front of 227 Old Main Street. Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.
Two evaluated after car vs motorcycle in Sandwich
September 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
