SANDWICH – A car struck a utility pole in Sandwich around 4 PM Saturday. The crash happened in the area of 58 Chase Road. The two occupants were evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injury. The pole was snapped and wires came down on the car. Chase Road was likely to be closed for some time while the pole was replaced. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Two evaluated after car vs pole crash in Sandwich
July 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
