Two evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

July 5, 2024

WELLFLEET – Two people were evaluated after a crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet about 11:30 AM Friday. The crash happened near Old Truro Road. Am ambulance from Truro assisted in evaluating patients at the scene. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

