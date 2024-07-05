WELLFLEET – Two people were evaluated after a crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet about 11:30 AM Friday. The crash happened near Old Truro Road. Am ambulance from Truro assisted in evaluating patients at the scene. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
Two evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet
July 5, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Local Leaders Urge Broadband Stress-Test this Summer and Doug Brown Talks Gulf of Maine Offshore Wind Concerns
- Provincetown Prepares To Host Annual Fundraiser Swim
- Barnstable Releases Schedule For Free Outdoor Concert Series
- Outer Cape Beach Closed For Erosion Risk
- Cape Verdean Prime Minister Visiting Cape Cod
- Several Great White Sharks Detected Midweek
- EEE Detected Locally In Mosquitoes For First Time This Summer
- Massachusetts Receives EPA Grant To Support Water Quality Monitoring
- AAA Reports Increase In Gas Prices Ahead of Holiday Weekend
- State Officials To Host Public Meetings To Discuss Early Education And Childcare
- Marine Research, Cape EV Tourism Boosted by $12.6M Bond Bill
- Offshore Wind Moving Ahead South of Martha’s Vineyard
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces July Blood Drives