Video: Two evaluated after SUV, MC collide in Harwich

August 2, 2021

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – A thankfully minor crash between a Honda motorcycle and a Ford Escape caused traffic problems on Route 39 at the East Harwich Plaza around 2 PM. Two men on the bile were treated and released at the scene. Both the vehicle and motorcycle were towed from the area and traffic was able to get back to normal after 30 minutes. Harwich Police are investigating.

ha080221 car vs MC crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

