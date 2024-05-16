You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two evaluated after traffic crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

Two evaluated after traffic crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

May 16, 2024

WELLFLEET – At least two people were evaluated after a traffic crash in Wellfleet. The crash happened just after 3 PM at the Bagel Hound on Route 6 just south of the Marconi Beach turnoff. One of the victims was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was delayed in the area. A building inspector was called to check reported damage to the structure. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

