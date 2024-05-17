Two face charges for allegedly dealing “crack” in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police Detectives and Proactive Anti-Crime Unit Members teamed up on Monday leading to the arrest of two men for dealing crack. Around 4:00 p.m., Detectives were in the area of Reindeer Lane when they witnessed a West Yarmouth man entering and exiting a residence numerous times, meeting people for short periods of time and returning. They also observed people entering the residence and leaving a short time later. The behavior was consistent with making drug transactions.

Detectives observed a white sedan pull into the driveway of the Reindeer Lane residence. The man they had seen before exited the house while carrying a black backpack and got into the back seat of the car. Another man exited the house and got into the back seat on the other side of the car.

Officers stopped the car a short time later on Route 28. The first man detectives observed enter the car on Reindeer Lane, Joseph Vittatoe, 38, of West Yarmouth was arrested after crack cocaine was found in the black backpack he was carrying. He was also carrying $871.00 cash. The other passenger, Adam St. Cyr, 39, of Hyannis was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

While officers were booking the men, they discovered more cocaine and fentanyl in St. Cyr’s wallet. Vittatoe then began acting lethargic and appeared to be overdosing. He admitted to swallowing a couple pressed fentanyl pills. He was transported by Yarmouth Fire/Rescue to the hospital for treatment.

In addition to the warrant, Adam St. Cyr was charged with Possession of a Class A Substance (Fentanyl) and Possession of a Class B Substance (Crack Cocaine). Joseph Vittatoe was charged with Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws, Distribution of a Class B Substance (Crack Cocaine) and a subsequent offense of Possession of a Class B Substance (Crack Cocaine).