Two individuals from Seattle Washington arrested while selling fake jewelry from their vehicle



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that over the past several weeks the Town of Barnstable along with communities around the state have seen an increase in traveling panhandlers as well as individuals approaching people and aggressively trying to sell them jewelry. Many of these incidents involve individuals traveling with their young children. On June 25, 2022 one such incident led to officers encountering 34 year old Aron Miclescu and 29 year old Cornelia Constantin of Seattle Washington, along with their juvenile son. This encounter was the result of an investigation from incidents involving Miclescu and his family traveling around Barnstable and selling what appears to be fake gold jewelry. Based on the investigation Miclescu and Constantin were arrested and Barnstable Patrol Officers and Detectives executed a search warrant on their vehicle, which resulted in the seizure of a large amount of jewelry and over $6,000 in cash.



Constantin was charged with disorderly conduct and was released on $5,000 cash bail, she is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday June 27, 2022. Miclescu was charged with operating without a license, disorderly conduct, and selling counterfeit goods, he was held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday June 27, 2022.

The Barnstable Police Department urges the community to stay vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and incidents such as these.