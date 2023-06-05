ST THOMAS, BVI – A Cape Air Cessna 402C with 5 passengers and the pilot landed safely in St. Thomas in the British Virgin Islands Sunday after reportedly experiencing a bird strike. The impact shattered the cockpit windshield. Once on the ground the passengers were evaluated with two of them being hospitalized with unknown injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident.
Two injured after Cape Air plane suffers bird strike in British Virgin Islands
June 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
