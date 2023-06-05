You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured after Cape Air plane suffers bird strike in British Virgin Islands

June 5, 2023

capecod.com file photo

ST THOMAS, BVI – A Cape Air Cessna 402C with 5 passengers and the pilot landed safely in St. Thomas in the British Virgin Islands Sunday after reportedly experiencing a bird strike. The impact shattered the cockpit windshield. Once on the ground the passengers were evaluated with two of them being hospitalized with unknown injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident.

