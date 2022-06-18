Two injured after car slams into building in Falmouth





FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash into a building early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:43 AM, a Camaro with two occupants crashed into the Patriot Party Boats Building at 227 Clinton Avenue on the corner of Scranton Avenue at a high rate of speed. Both occupants of the vehicle suffered injuries and were transported to the Falmouth Hospital Emergency Room. The vehicle operator was subsequently taken to the Providence RI Trauma Hospital via MedFlight. The building sustained significant damage. This incident remains under investigation.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)