You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured after car slams into building in Falmouth

Two injured after car slams into building in Falmouth

June 18, 2022



FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash into a building early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:43 AM, a Camaro with two occupants crashed into the Patriot Party Boats Building at 227 Clinton Avenue on the corner of Scranton Avenue at a high rate of speed. Both occupants of the vehicle suffered injuries and were transported to the Falmouth Hospital Emergency Room. The vehicle operator was subsequently taken to the Providence RI Trauma Hospital via MedFlight. The building sustained significant damage. This incident remains under investigation.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 