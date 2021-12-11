Two injured after car strike utility pole and rolls over in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured after their vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and rolled over in Barsntable. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. The victims were extricated from the wreckage and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Route 6A was likely to be closed in the area while Eversource replaces the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.