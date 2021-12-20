HYANNIS – Two people were injured after a vehicle reportedly struck a tree and fence by Balise Car Wash off Famouth Road (Route 28) about 2 PM. Firefighters reportedly extricated the victims from the vehicle. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two injured after vehicle hits tree, fence by car wash in Hyannis
December 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth COVID Report Follows Trend of Increasing Numbers
- Calmer Choice Announces New Leadership Positions
- Several Cape Cod Projects Receiving Restoration Grant Funding
- Sandwich To Hold Proposed Bike Path Workshop
- Community Health Center Introduces Primary Care To Centerville Office
- Vineyard Wind Chosen for State Contract
- Cultural Center Of Cape Cod Names New Executive Director
- Steamship Authority Announces Early Reservation Dates For Upcoming Season
- Barnstable Gets COVID Tests From State for Low-Income Households
- Report Urges Chatham to Consider Climate Change Protections
- Fire Officials See Both Progress and Gaps in Departments’ Needs
- Uncertainty Follows Court’s Rejection of Purdue Opioids Deal
- Sunday Journal – Susan McKelvey with the National Fire Protection Association