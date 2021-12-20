You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured after vehicle hits tree, fence by car wash in Hyannis

Two injured after vehicle hits tree, fence by car wash in Hyannis

December 20, 2021


HYANNIS – Two people were injured after a vehicle reportedly struck a tree and fence by Balise Car Wash off Famouth Road (Route 28) about 2 PM. Firefighters reportedly extricated the victims from the vehicle. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

