CENTERVILLE – Two people were injured in a crash in the Covell’s Beach parking lot off Craigville Beach Road in Centerville around 9 PM Thursday evening. Two vehicle collided reportedly leaving an SUV against a dune nearly on its side. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two injured in beach parking lot crash in Centerville
January 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
