You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in bicycle accident on Provincelands Bike Trail in Provincetown

Two injured in bicycle accident on Provincelands Bike Trail in Provincetown

June 29, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – Two people were injured in a bicycle accident in Provincetown. It happened sometime after noon Sunday on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore. One of the victims was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. The second was treated and released at the scene. National Park Rangers are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 