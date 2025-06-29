PROVINCETOWN – Two people were injured in a bicycle accident in Provincetown. It happened sometime after noon Sunday on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore. One of the victims was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. The second was treated and released at the scene. National Park Rangers are investigating the incident.
Two injured in bicycle accident on Provincelands Bike Trail in Provincetown
June 29, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
